"AAP has close relations with anti-national forces": JP Nadda

Hitting out at Aam Aadmi Party over the allegations of violating FCRA regulations in receiving foreign donations, Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda said that the party has "close relations" with all the "anti-national forces." JP Nadda was holding a roadshow in the Palam area of Delhi in support of BJP's candidate from South Delhi, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri.

Speaking to ANI, JP Nadda said, "Aam Aadmi Party has close relations with anti-national forces. In the Punjab elections also there was an allegation that they got funding from terrorists. Arvind Kejriwal has not given any answer on this till now. They are examples of urban naxalism." "They want to inflict destruction in the country and remove it from the path of development. They always indulge in anti-national forces. Hadn't they asked for proof of surgical strike and hurt our Army's morale?" he added.

He also exuded confidence that the National Democratic Alliance would win over 400 seats in the Lok Sabha elections. "Everything will be clear on June 4...there will be a one-sided result and PM Modi-led NDA will get 400 plus seats in the favour of Modi ji," Nadda added.

This comes after the Enforcement Directorate wrote a letter to the Ministry of Home Affairs stating that the Aam Aadmi Party has violated the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) while receiving foreign donations Aam Aadmi Party, in response, has said that it has taken donations with "complete transparency", adding that the allegations levelled against it reflect yet another "BJP conspiracy".

"The BJP has brought a new conspiracy via the ED. The ED has written a letter to the MHA stating that we have received a donation by the wrong means from abroad. Since the time AAP was formed, we have taken donations with complete transparency. The BJP can make as many allegations as they want, but the people of Delhi and Punjab will answer these allegations. This is a matter that is many years old and the AAP has already given answers to ED, CBI, IT and ECI," Delhi Minister Atishi said in a press conference. (ANI)

