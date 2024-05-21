"BJD is getting more than three-fourth majority in Assembly polls...": VK Pandian

Exuding confidence in the outcome of the Odisha Assembly elections, Biju Janata Dal leader VK Pandian said that his party will get more than a three-fourth majority in the polls, adding that people in the state have already fixed the June 9 date for Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's swearing-in ceremony. In an interview with ANI, VK Pandian said, "BJD is getting more than a three-fourth majority in Assembly polls. The people of Odisha have already fixed the time and date of swearing-in-ceremony. If you ask people on the streets, they will say that on June 9, Naveen Babu will be sworn in as Chief Minister again from 11:30 am to 1 pm."

Pandian further stated that this time BJD is putting equal amount of focus on the Lok Sabha elections as well. "Last time, we did not do it and lost 7-8 seats. This time, the party is focusing both on the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections," he said.

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks for Chief Minister Patnaik that he cannot "name Odisha districts", Pandian said that both are seasoned politicians and the remarks by the Prime Minister are just for political purposes. "He (PM Modi) has to say something for his voters. That does not mean that PM does not respect Naveen Patnailk for his integrity. Their commitment to a larger cause binds them, they are seasoned people," he said.

Pandian added, "There is nothing wrong with their relationship. They have maintained that great friendship. This is a political process." When asked if there were any efforts to form an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party, Patnaik said that the state leadership of the BJP was not appreciative of this move.

"It was between two leaders (PM Modi and CM Patnailk) who wanted to join for a larger cause, but the local leadership of the BJP did not appreciate it, and they thought that they would form a government," he said. VK Pandian, who is also the Chairman, 5T, Odisha, said that people in the state want Naveen Patnaik to contest every Assembly seat for his developmental agenda.

"People want him to contest from every constituency because whenever he goes to a constituency, magic happens there. If something takes 30 years to do, he will take 3 years," he said. VK Pandian also said that the issue related to the missing keys of the Ratna Bhandar of Lord Jagannath Temple has been raised by the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders during the election period but it has not yielded electoral benefits.

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has raked up the issue of the keys of Lord Jagannath Temple's Ratna Bhandar that went missing six years ago. BJD leader Pandian said, "The matter (missing keys) is under the inquiry of the Orissa High Court which formed a Committee. The committee has decided to open Ratna Bhandar during Rath Yatra, at that time it will be opened and everything will be known to people when enquiry will be completed."

Simultaneous polling for 35 Assembly constituencies in Odisha was held on May 20. Voter turnout was recored at 72.62 per cent. The counting of votes will be done on June 4. (ANI)

