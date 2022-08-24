S.Africa's DRDGold reports 22% profit fall as costs rise
South Africa's DRDGold on Wednesday reported a 22% fall in profit for the year ended June 30 mainly due to surging costs.
DRDGold's headline earnings per share (HEPS), South African companies' main profit measure, fell to 1.307 rand ($0.0767) from 1.684 rand.
($1 = 17.0332 rand)
