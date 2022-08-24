Left Menu

Maha govt to form policy for desilting rivers to prevent floods: CM

Shinde said, The Maharashtra government is forming a comprehensive policy for desilting of all rivers in the state.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-08-2022 12:16 IST | Created: 24-08-2022 12:09 IST
Maha govt to form policy for desilting rivers to prevent floods: CM
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday announced formation of a comprehensive policy for desilting rivers in the state to prevent floods.

He was speaking in the Maharashtra Assembly to a question raised by BJP member Sunil Rane on some rivers flooding earlier than expected and causing major damages. Shinde said, "The Maharashtra government is forming a comprehensive policy for desilting of all rivers in the state. It would work as a guideline for the implementing authority to take necessary steps to clean and desilt the river beds." Meanwhile, to a question by some members on satellite phones, minister Abdul Sattar said in the House that the previous state government had bought satellite phones at a rate of Rs 1,70,000 per unit when similar phones are available at Rs 80,000 per unit.

''The previous government in Maharashtra bought six satellite phones given to (authorities in) Ratnagiri district, which was severely hit by excess rains last year. The regular phone network does not work during heavy rains," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter makes short hop after two-month hiatus

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter makes short hop after two-month hiatus

 Global
2
Boeing 787 aircraft exempted from GAGAN compliance till 2025

Boeing 787 aircraft exempted from GAGAN compliance till 2025

 India
3
NASA's Artemis I is 'go' for Aug 29 launch as Flight Readiness Review concludes

NASA's Artemis I is 'go' for Aug 29 launch as Flight Readiness Review conclu...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. clinics scramble as courts, politicians battle over abortion restrictions; New Ebola case confirmed in eastern Congo, linked to previous outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. clinics scramble as courts, politicians battle ove...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022