Thai media says court suspends PM Prayuth Chan-ocha from official duty pending result of term limit review

Thai media reported on Wednesday that the constitutional court has suspended Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha from official duty pending the result of a legal review of his term limit.

ThaiPBS, Khaosod, and Workpoint media reported the court's decision without citing sources. Reuters could not immediately reach the prime minister's office and other government officials for confirmation. The constitutional court is expected to make an official announcement shortly.

Prayuth took power in 2014 when he led a coup to overthrow an elected government. Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan, 77, former army chief and longtime political kingmaker will likely become the interim prime minister, according to the cabinet line of succession.

