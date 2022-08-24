Left Menu

Fighting resumes along border of Ethiopia's northern Tigray region- resident, Tigray forces spokesman

Reuters | Nairobi | Updated: 24-08-2022 12:43 IST | Created: 24-08-2022 12:36 IST
Fighting resumes along border of Ethiopia's northern Tigray region- resident, Tigray forces spokesman
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Kenya

Fighting between forces from Ethiopia's rebellious northern region of Tigray and forces loyal to the central government has erupted around the town of Kobo, a resident and the spokesman for the Tigrayan forces said on Wednesday.

"I am hearing sound of heavy weapons starting from this morning," said a farmer in the Kobo area who did not wish to be named. "Last week, I saw Amhara special forces and Fano (militia) heading to the front by bus."

Ethiopian government spokesman Legesse Tulu, military spokesman Colonel Getnet Adane and the prime minister's spokeswoman Billene Seyoum did not respond to requests for comment.

