L-G Saxena appoints 40 assessors to settle claims of northeast Delhi riots victims
- Country:
- India
In view of the huge pendency of unsettled claims of northeast Delhi riots victims, LG VK Saxena has approved the appointment of 40 more assessors and issued directions to clear all pending cases within three months, officials said on Wednesday.
There are 14 assessors to assist the North East Delhi Riots Claims Commission (NEDRCC), which has so far settled just seven per cent (200) of the total 2,775 claims filed by victims of the February 2020 riots, the officials at the lieutenant governor's office said.
The riots had engulfed most parts of northeast Delhi, claiming over 50 lives and resulting in injuries to hundreds, besides a massive loss of government and private property during three days of violence, arson and looting.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- North East
- NEDRCC
- LG VK Saxena
ALSO READ
British-era 'Phansi Ghar', Corona Warriors Memorial to be unveiled on Delhi assembly premises
Delhi logs 1,372 COVID cases, 6 deaths; positivity highest since Jan 21
Zomato rider crushed to the death on Delhi-Faridabad highway
Two-day conference on classification regulations, advanced naval technologies held in Delhi
Delhi man stabbed to death in front of his brother, juvenile among 5 held