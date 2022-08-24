E Cape must improve transport infrastructure to change economic landscape

Premier Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane says that the Eastern Cape must steadfastly improve transport infrastructure to change the economic landscape and future prospects of the people of the province.

The Premier made the remarks on the sidelines of his assessment visit of two major infrastructure projects currently being undertaken by the South African National Roads Agency SOC Ltd. (SANRAL) in eQonce, in the Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality on Tuesday.

He was accompanied by Transport and Community Safety, MEC Xolile Nqatha.

"The development of a world-class roads network that connects each of the Eastern Cape's towns to the next, local and district municipalities to one another, augmented with the dual development of trade corridors, comprising of a multi-modal transport system, from key economic hubs across the province, markets within the province and nationally, as well as export hubs is critical."

The projects form part of 18 projects, valued at R7 billion that SANRAL is currently rolling out in the province.

The landscape of the area where the old Breidbach Intersection met is set to change forever as construction of the new Breidbach Interchange has commenced and will see an improved management of traffic flow from Bhisho, Breidbach, Zwelitsha and East London.

The Interchange will also see the construction of a link road from Breidbach towards Sweetwaters as well as a free flowing interchange at Belstone Bridge and the dualling of the road to Bhisho.

In a statement, the Office of the Premier said a community development project will also be constructed from traffic lights that will be installed along the road to Tshatshu on the R346, a regional route that connects Kidds Beach with Stutterheim and travels south-south-west through Braunschweig to eQonce where it merges with the N2.

Taking the Premier and his entourage through the development phases of the projects, consulting engineers outlined the project plan management of the clover shaped intersections, which they say are expected to be completed in 2024.

The Premier called on the business community, particularly small business owners to take up opportunities that would be made available by the development of a roads network infrastructure in the province.

"This clearly makes available new opportunities, to put amenities such as shopping malls and restaurants closer to communities that would otherwise not be able to enjoy such facilities due to a lack of access."

Mabuyane also visited the construction site of a section of the N2 stretching from Green River to Buffalo River (Nonkcampa / Bulembu Airport turn off to Buffalo River), where the road is also being improved.

The project will also see the construction of a bridge over railway line on Tshoxa River and the construction of two bridges across two streams of the Buffalo River.

A community development project will be constructed inside KwaRhayi Village. The link road from the Engen garage to Ginsberg (Biko Heritage Centre) will also be surfaced.

The Premier praised the partnership between SANRAL and the Eastern Cape provincial government saying the national roads agency understood the urgency behind addressing the legacy of the province's infrastructure backlog. This is particularly on the eastern parts of the province, which has been historically underdeveloped due to Apartheid policies of the past and a state of impoverishment resulting from land and wealth dispossessions of the African indigenous population.

