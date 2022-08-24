Chhattisgarh: Policeman dies by suicide in Gariaband district
A 58-year-old assistant sub-inspector of police allegedly hanged himself at a police station in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district on Wednesday. Shankar Lal Sidar was found hanging in a room at the Mainpur police station in the morning, said a police official.
''Sidar apparently climbed on a plastic chair and hanged himself from the ventilation window with a piece of cloth,'' he said.
The body was sent for autopsy. The reason for alleged suicide was yet to be ascertained, the police official added.
Sidar, a native of Balodabazar district, was posted at Mainpur since November 2021.
