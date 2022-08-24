Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Policeman dies by suicide in Gariaband district

Shankar Lal Sidar was found hanging in a room at the Mainpur police station in the morning, said a police official.Sidar apparently climbed on a plastic chair and hanged himself from the ventilation window with a piece of cloth, he said.The body was sent for autopsy.

PTI | Gariaband | Updated: 24-08-2022 18:22 IST | Created: 24-08-2022 17:54 IST
Chhattisgarh: Policeman dies by suicide in Gariaband district
A 58-year-old assistant sub-inspector of police allegedly hanged himself at a police station in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district on Wednesday. Shankar Lal Sidar was found hanging in a room at the Mainpur police station in the morning, said a police official.

''Sidar apparently climbed on a plastic chair and hanged himself from the ventilation window with a piece of cloth,'' he said.

The body was sent for autopsy. The reason for alleged suicide was yet to be ascertained, the police official added.

Sidar, a native of Balodabazar district, was posted at Mainpur since November 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

