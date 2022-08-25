Death toll in Russia attack on Ukraine station rises to 22 -Zelenskiy
Reuters | Updated: 25-08-2022 02:05 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 02:05 IST
The death toll from a Russian rocket attack on a railway station in eastern Ukraine on Wednesday has risen to 22, up from the initial estimate of 15, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a video address.
