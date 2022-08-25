Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: ITBP constable held for molesting woman in train

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 25-08-2022 12:13 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 12:11 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A constable of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) was arrested in Raipur for allegedly molesting and intimidating a woman in a train, a Government Railway Police official said on Thursday.

The incident took place in a coach of the Chhattisgarh Express on Tuesday, he said.

Constable Bhupendra Singh (41) allegedly molested the woman passenger in the train and when she resisted his move, he intimidated and abused her, the official said.

Based on the victim's complaint, the GRP arrested the accused on Wednesday after the train reached Chhattisgarh capital Raipur, he said.

A case was registered against him under Indian Penal Code Sections 354 (assault or criminal force on woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 294 (obscene acts and songs) and 506 (criminal intimidation), the official said.

The accused, a native of Uttarakhand, was posted in the ITBP's 41st battalion and deployed in Maoist-hit Kondagaon district of Chhattisgarh, he said.

