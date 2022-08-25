Prez Murmu condoles loss of lives in road accident in Karnataka

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday condoled the loss of lives, including that of children and women, in a road accident in Karnataka and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

At least nine people were killed and 13 injured when the tempo in which they were travelling collided with a lorry near Kalambella in Tumakaru early Thursday morning. "The loss of lives, including that of children and women, in a road accident in Tumakuru, Karnakata is extremely unfortunate. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," Murmu tweeted.

