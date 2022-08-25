Of 62 AAP MLAs, 54 attended meet at Kejriwal's residence, seven were out of station, Satyendar Jain is in jail: Party leader Saurabh Bhardwaj.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2022 12:23 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 12:19 IST
- Country:
- India
Of 62 AAP MLAs, 54 attended meet at Kejriwal's residence, seven were out of station, Satyendar Jain is in jail: Party leader Saurabh Bhardwaj.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Saurabh Bhardwaj
- Kejriwal
- Satyendar Jain
- Party
Advertisement
ALSO READ
CBI, ED should probe from where did BJP get Rs 800 crore to buy AAP MLAs: AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj.
DJB VC Saurabh Bhardwaj orders complaint against water meter readers, private companies
BJP was targeting 40 AAP MLAs with offer of Rs 20 crore each to switch sides, alleges AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj.
12 AAP MLAs were contacted by BJP to switch sides. They have said they are with AAP: Party spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj.
All AAP MLAs, including Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, going to Rajghat to pray for failure of BJP's 'Operation Lotus': Saurabh Bhardwaj.