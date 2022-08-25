'One Nation, One Man, One Fertilizer': Cong's dig at govt's 'single fertilizer brand order'

The Congress on Thursday slammed the government's reported order directing all fertilizer companies to sell their products under a single brand, describing it as ''one nation, one man, one fertilizer''.

In a bid to bring about uniformity in fertiliser brands across the country, the government issued an order directing all companies to sell their products under a single brand name of 'Bharat', media reports said.

''Nothing that the Sarvavyapi does for self-promotion should surprise us anymore. Latest is the decision to sell all fertilizers under one brand and that too as part of PM-BJP (Bharatiya Janurvarak Pariyojana),'' Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said.

''One Nation, One Man, One Fertilizer!'' he tweeted.

