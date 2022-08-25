Left Menu

Man with stab injuries found in Delhi's Vikaspuri, declared dead later

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2022 13:30 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 13:27 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Police on Thursday said they recently found a man with stab injuries lying on a road in west Delhi's Vikaspuri area.

He was rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, but the doctors declared him dead, they said.

Deceased Omkar was a resident of Baprola and worked as a labourer-cum-manager at a small assembly unit in Chander Vihar, they said.

The motive behind the crime is yet to be ascertained but all angles are being probed, the police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Ghanshyam Bansal said they received a call on Wednesday saying a man was found in an unconscious state near Keshopur Naala in Vikaspur.

''There were stab injuries on his body and a scooter was parked nearby. There was no eye witness,'' he said.

A case has been registered under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code at Vikaspuri police station, the DCP said.

CCTV footage from cameras installed in the area is being scanned to identify the culprit and establish the sequence of events, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

