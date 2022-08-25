Left Menu

Jail inmate commits suicide in Ambala

PTI | Ambala | Updated: 25-08-2022 15:54 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 15:44 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

An inmate of the Ambala Central Jail allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself on Thursday, police said.

The dead was identified as Surender Kumar, who was arrested two months ago from Yamunanagar for supplying narcotic capsules.

Police said one of the inmates noticed the incident this morning and informed the jail authorities.

Police had arrested an alleged drug peddler, Jai Karan, on June 21 and recovered 648 narcotic capsules and 2,535 tablet from his possession. During interrogation he disclosed the involvement of Surender Kumar, police said.

Kumar's brother Raj Pal alleged that his brother Surender was falsely implicated in the drug peddling case.

Police said the cause behind Surender Kumar taking the extreme step could not be established immediately.

Police have handed over the body to relatives after a post-mortem was conducted in the Civil Hospital at Ambala City on Thursday afternoon.

