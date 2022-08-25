Left Menu

Areca and coconut prices

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 25-08-2022 15:55 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 15:44 IST
Following are Thursday's areca and coconut prices.

Areca (per quintal) Old Supari : Rs 52500 to Rs 55500 model Rs 53000 New Supari : Rs 40000 to Rs 47000 model Rs 45000 Koka : Rs 24000 to Rs 28500 model Rs 26000 Coconut (per thousand) 1st quality : Rs 16000 to Rs 20000 model Rs 19000 2nd quality : Rs 12000 to Rs 15000 model Rs 13000.

