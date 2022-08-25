'Bharat Jodo Yatra' will pass through six districts in eastern Rajasthan: State Congress chief

The 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' of the Congress will pass through six districts in eastern Rajasthan, a region where the party fared well in the last assembly elections in 2018.

During the course of the yatra, large meetings will be organised in various places, state Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra said.

Congress leaders, including former party chief Rahul Gandhi, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, will address these public meetings. The yatra will pass through six districts in eastern Rajasthan, including Jhalawar, Kota, Dausa and Alwar, in October-November, ahead of the assembly elections in the year-end.

''This will give a boost to the party in the state. The detailed programme of the yatra is yet to come, but there is already enthusiasm among workers,'' Dotasra said.

During the yatra, the party will also raise the issue of the proposed Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project. ERCP is an ambitious project of Rajasthan which will provide irrigation and drinking water in 13 districts of the state.

The Congress in the 2018 assembly elections had won 43 out of 46 seats in eastern Rajasthan.

The Kanyakumari-Kashmir 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' of the Congress will cover 3,750 km across 12 states and Union territories.

