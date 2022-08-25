Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2022 16:12 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 16:01 IST
Delhi: Man arrested in Mundka double murder case
Police have formally arrested a man who was lodged in Mandoli jail in connection with a double murder that took place earlier this week, officials said on Thursday.

Police identified the arrested man as Ankesh Lakra, a resident of Mundka village and said the murders may have taken place due to mistaken identity.

On Monday, two men were killed and a person sustained injuries after a couple of unidentified people opened fire at them in west Delhi's Mundka area. The victims were residents of JJ Colony in Bakkarwala.

Mangal (60) and Joginder (42) were brought dead to the hospital, while Mohan Lal (62) is undergoing treatment, police said.

CCTV footage had showed two men aged between 25 and 28 years coming from Bakkarwala village at 9.05 pm and running back after a few minutes.

Police had registered a case at Mundka station and during investigation, they interrogated a man near the crime spot and he said he had been receiving extortion calls for a month. Following this, the police had added Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

Police said the man they quizzed may have been the killers' target but they ended up opening fire at Mangal and Joginder. However, this is yet to be confirmed, they said.

