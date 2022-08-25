Interstate gang dealing in illegal firearms busted, two people arrested: Delhi Police

The Delhi Police on Thursday said it has busted a gang dealing in illegal firearms with the arrest of two men allegedly sourcing weapons from Madhya Pradesh and supplying those in the Delhi-NCR, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh.

Pramod Kumar (35) and Rohtash (31), both of Uttar Pradesh, have already supplied more than 500 firearms in the Delhi-NCR in three years. They were arrested in Delhi, the police said, adding they have been booked under sections of the Arms (Amendment) Act, 2019.

The police said 12 good-quality pistols and 45 live cartridges were seized from them.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Jasmeet Singh said, ''Our team has busted an interstate gun-running racket by arresting two arms suppliers. Both of them were arrested in the evening of August 22 near the Modi mill bus stop on Captain Gaur Marg in New Delhi where they had come to supply firearms and ammunition to one of their contacts.'' They are members of an interstate arms syndicate led by a Madhya Pradesh-based illegal arms manufacturer, he said.

''During interrogation, they disclosed that they received the consignment of the seized pistols and cartridges from an arms manufacturer-cum-supplier of Sendhwa in Madhya Pradesh,'' the senior officer said.

The accused used to procure semi-automatic pistols for Rs 10,000 and single-shot pistols for Rs 3,000 a piece from Madhya Pradesh and sell them for Rs 25,000 and Rs 6,000 respectively, he said.

The police said efforts to identify and arrest the remaining members of the syndicate are underway.

