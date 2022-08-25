 Delhi HC grants bail to 19-year-old rag-picker in Jahangirpuri violence case

The Delhi High Court has granted bail to a 19-year-old rag-picker in a case concerning the communal clashes in Jahangirpuri on the eve of Hanuman Jayanti earlier this year.

Justice Yogesh Khanna noted that the accused, who was in custody since April, was not identified in the CCTV footage and was not required for the purpose of investigation and thus admitted him to bail on a personal bond of Rs 20,000 with one surety of the like amount.

"So far as the petitioner herein is concerned, he has not been identified in any of the CCTV coverage. Admittedly, he is aged about 18-19 years and is running in custody since 17.04.2022. The charge sheet has since been filed, hence the investigation against petitioner stood completed," said the court in its order dated August 24.

"Looking at his period of custody; the investigation being complete, and the petitioner being no more required for the purpose of investigation, is admitted to bail on his executing a personal bond of Rs 20,000 with one surety of the like amount to the satisfaction of the learned Trial Court/Duty MM," the court ordered.

Violent clashes broke out in Delhi's Jahangirpuri on April 16 between two groups during a Hanuman Jayanti procession that left eight police personnel and a civilian injured.

In its order, the court recorded that FIR was registered for the alleged commission of offenses under the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act, and an examination of CCTV footage revealed that several persons holding swords, sticks, and weapons formed part of the unlawful assembly and firearms were also used during the riots.

A large number of accused persons are yet to be arrested and 37 persons have been arrested and nine firearms and nine swords have been recovered, it added.

"During the investigation of the case, statements of witnesses have been recorded under Section 161 Cr.P.C. On the basis of CCTV footage and identification by witnesses, 37 persons have been arrested and 2 CCLs (child in conflict of law) have also been apprehended. As many as 09 firearms and 09 swords have been recovered in this case," it observed.

"Large numbers of accused persons are at large and efforts are being made to arrest the co-accused persons and recover the firearms. In present case CCTV footage and viral videos are being examined and the same reveals a large number of persons were the members of unlawful assembly holding swords, sticks, and weapons and firearms were also used during the riots," it added.

The court, while releasing the accused, directed him to maintain peace in the vicinity and not leave the area of the national capital region without prior permission of the trial court.

It also asked him to provide his contact number/address to the police and also keep his mobile location application on at all times.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)