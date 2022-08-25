Belarus to stage territorial defence drills on Saturday
Reuters | Minsk | Updated: 25-08-2022 18:42 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 18:26 IST
- Country:
- Belarus
Belarus will hold military drills for reserves and conscripts in the country's territorial defence units on Saturday, the defence ministry said in a statement on Thursday.
The exercises will focus on strengthening protections around the capital Minsk, the defence ministry said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Belarus
- defence ministry
Advertisement