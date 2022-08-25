US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ticks up at open with all eyes on Jackson Hole meet
Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Thursday, supported by megacap growth and technology stocks, while focus turned to the Federal Reserve's annual Jackson Hole symposium for clues on the central bank's monetary policy outlook.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 60.04 points, or 0.18%, at the open to 33,029.27.
The S&P 500 opened higher by 12.49 points, or 0.30%, at 4,153.26, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 74.84 points, or 0.60%, to 12,506.37 at the opening bell.
