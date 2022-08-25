Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ticks up at open with all eyes on Jackson Hole meet

Reuters | Updated: 25-08-2022 19:03 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 19:03 IST
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ticks up at open with all eyes on Jackson Hole meet

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Thursday, supported by megacap growth and technology stocks, while focus turned to the Federal Reserve's annual Jackson Hole symposium for clues on the central bank's monetary policy outlook.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 60.04 points, or 0.18%, at the open to 33,029.27.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 12.49 points, or 0.30%, at 4,153.26, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 74.84 points, or 0.60%, to 12,506.37 at the opening bell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Throwback: When the world saw first view of Earth from the vicinity of Moon

Throwback: When the world saw first view of Earth from the vicinity of Moon

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Pfizer-BioNTech COVID shot 73.2% effective in kids under 5 - new data and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Japan to waive pre-departure COVID tests for vaccinated travellers and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
4
NZ and Canada sign new Indigenous Collaboration Arrangement

NZ and Canada sign new Indigenous Collaboration Arrangement

New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022