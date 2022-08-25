Left Menu

31-year-old man beaten to death

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2022 19:07 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 19:07 IST
A 31-year-old man was beaten to death allegedly by four people in north Delhi's Timarpur area, police said on Thursday.

They said the incident took place on August 13 but it came to light after a purported video of the incident surfaced online showing the victim held down on the ground as two people beat him up with sticks.

The victim, Sunil of Sanjay Basti in Timarpur, was declared a ''bad character'' by the local police station and had earlier been convicted of murder, the police said.

All four attackers arrested for the crime also have previous criminal records, they said.

The incident took place when the victim, armed with a sickle, went to start an altercation with some men. The sickle was snatched from him and he was beaten up, said Sagar Singh Kalsi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North).

In his statement to the police at a hospital where he was undergoing treatment after the incident, the victim said he had gone to the spot to take revenge as the same people had beaten up his brother a day ago, he said. The man later succumbed to injuries, the DCP said.

''A case has been registered and the four men have been arrested,'' he added.

