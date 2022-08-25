Left Menu

Girl held for killing brother in UP

The team investigating the matter came to know that the duo killed the boy and dumped his body in the fields to avoid suspicion, Singh said.The boy had learnt about the relationship of his sister with the man.

A 17-year-old girl, along with her boyfriend, was arrested on Thursday for allegedly murdering her brother here, police said.

The body of the 12-year-old-boy was recovered from a field in the Dhanepur area on Tuesday. He was missing since Sunday, according to the police.

''A 17-year-old girl was held and her 21-year-old lover arrested for the murder of the brother of the girl,'' police officer Vinay Kumar Singh said.

The post-mortem report had revealed that the boy died of strangulation, police said. ''During the course of investigation, it came to our notice that one man was having an affair with the eldest sister of the boy. The team investigating the matter came to know that the duo killed the boy and dumped his body in the fields to avoid suspicion,'' Singh said.

The boy had learnt about the relationship of his sister with the man. On Sunday, when he was alone at home, his sister, along with the man, killed him, police said.

The man's father also helped the duo in dumping the body and he has also been made an accused in the case, they said, adding he is absconding.

The man was sent to judicial custody while the girl was shifted to a correction home, police said.

