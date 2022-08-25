Those giving hollow slogans like 'Beti Bachao' are 'saving rapists': Rahul on Bilkis Bano case

The Congress on Thursday demanded justice for Gujarat riots survivor Bilkis Bano with former party chief Rahul Gandhi alleging that those giving hollow slogans like 'Beti Bachao' are ''saving rapists''.

The 11 convicts in the 2002 Bilkis Bano case were released on August 15 under the Gujarat government's remission policy after serving 15 years in jail.

A special CBI court in Mumbai on January 21, 2008, sentenced the 11 to life imprisonment on charges of Bilkis Bano's rape and murder of seven members of her family.

''Those giving hollow slogans like 'Beti Bachao' are saving rapists,'' Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

''Today, the question is about the respect and rights of the women of the country. Give justice to Bilkis Bano,'' the former Congress chief said.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the government has made clear its stand with its silence on the release of the 11 convicts.

''The government has made clear its stand ('sarkar ne lakeer kheench li hai') by keeping silent on the release of the 11 people convicted of rape, comments expressing welcome-support for them on camera,'' Vadra said in a tweet in Hindi.

''But the women of the country have hope from the Constitution. The Constitution gives courage even to the woman standing in the last row to fight for justice. Give justice to Bilkis Bano,'' the Congress general secretary said.

At a press conference at the AICC headquarters here, Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh said every person and the Congress have full faith in the judicial system of India and hope the Constitution will give justice to Bilkis Bano.

''The way 11 rape convicts were greeted with garlands, it is a matter of shame for every person in India, for the government of Gujarat and for the government of India,'' Vallabh said.

He said it was shameful that the convicts were welcomed as if they had won a gold medal.

''The Congress party and I hope that the Supreme Court will give justice to Bilkis Bano and strict action will be taken against those who tried to ridicule this judicial system,'' he added.

Bilkis Bano was gang-raped in Gujarat's Randhikpur village and seven members of her family, including her three-year-old daughter, were killed on March 3, 2002, in the Gujarat riots that broke out after the Godhra train burning. She was 21 years old and five months pregnant at the time.

