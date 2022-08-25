UP: Man awarded rigorous life imprisonment for rape

A fast-track court here awarded rigorous life imprisonment to a man for raping a minor girl. The hearing was completed within 20 days.

According to Joint Director, Prosecution, Havaldar Singh, on June 3, an 11-year-old girl was alone at home with her eight-year-old brother when Rajkumar Futani raped her. Police registered a case on the basis of a complaint submitted by the victim’s father.

The court of Additional Sessions Judge (POCSO Act) Pankaj Kumar Srivastava held Futani guilty and awarded rigorous life imprisonment. A fine of Rs 31,000 was also imposed on the convict. The court ordered to pay the amount of fine to the victim.

