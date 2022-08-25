ACB arrests police inspector for taking Rs 6 lakh as bribe

A police inspector was arrested on Thursday for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 6 lakh through an advocate in Govindgarh of Jaipur rural area, a top anti-corruption bureau (ACB) official said. The accused Harinarayan Sharma, posted as SHO Govindgarh had demanded a bribe of Rs 10 lakh in a fraud case, ACB DGP B L Soni said in a statement. The accused had already taken Rs 4 lakh as bribe through advocate Vishwanath Sharma, Soni said.

He said the accused advocate fled away after throwing the bribe money on the road when ACB sleuths chased him. The other locations of the accused inspector are being searched and the further investigation will be done after registering a case under Prevention of Corruption Act, the ACB said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)