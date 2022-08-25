Left Menu

Arkansas loses bid to revive ban on gender transition for minors

Arizona, Alabama and Texas have since passed similar measures. Such laws are part of a broader trend of legislation in Republican-led states directed at transgender youth, including measures that bar classroom discussion of gender identity, block access to healthcare to help young people transition and restrict participation in sports.

Reuters | Updated: 25-08-2022 22:47 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 22:47 IST
Arkansas loses bid to revive ban on gender transition for minors

A federal appeals court on Thursday refused to revive Arkansas's first-of-its-kind law prohibiting doctors from providing puberty blockers, hormones and surgery as part of gender transition treatment for minors. A unanimous panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a lower court's order temporarily blocking the ban amid a legal challenge, finding there was "substantial evidence" that it "prohibits medical treatment that conforms with the recognized standard of care."

The order means the state cannot enforce the ban while the legal challenge is ongoing. "We are relieved for trans youth," said Holly Dickson, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Arkansas, which sued the state on behalf of families challenging the ban. "Research shows that denying gender-affirming care to transgender youth contributes to depression, isolation, eating disorders, self-harm and suicide."

Amanda Priest, a spokesperson for Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, said Rutledge was "extremely disappointed in today's dangerously wrong decision" and would seek further review. Arkansas was the first U.S. state to ban certain gender-transition treatments for minors in April 2021, with lawmakers overriding a veto by Republican Governor Asa Hutchinson to pass the measure. Arizona, Alabama and Texas have since passed similar measures.

Such laws are part of a broader trend of legislation in Republican-led states directed at transgender youth, including measures that bar classroom discussion of gender identity, block access to healthcare to help young people transition and restrict participation in sports. President Joe Biden, a Democrat, in June signed an executive order directing federal health and education agencies to work to expand access to healthcare for transgender people in the face of new restrictions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

 Global
2
Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

 United Kingdom
3
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Japan to waive pre-departure COVID tests for vaccinated travellers and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
4
Microsoft discovers post-compromise trick used by NOBELIUM to authenticate as anyone

Microsoft discovers post-compromise trick used by NOBELIUM to authenticate a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022