2 plead guilty in scheme to sell Biden's daughter's diary

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 25-08-2022 23:08 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 23:08 IST
Two people have pleaded guilty in a scheme to peddle a diary and other items belonging to President Joe Biden's daughter to the conservative group Project Veritas, prosecutors said Thursday.

The two, both from Florida, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen property, Manhattan U.S. Attorney Damian Williams' office said.

While authorities didn't identify Biden, the type of property stolen or the organisation that paid, the details of the investigation have been public for months.

Project Veritas has said it received the diary from “tipsters” who said it had been abandoned in a room. The activist group, which identifies itself as a news organisation, said it turned the journal over to law enforcement and never did anything illegal.

Project Veritas is best known for conducting hidden camera stings that have embarrassed news outlets, labour organisations and Democratic politicians.

