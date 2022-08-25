UP: Man gets 10 years in jail for raping 14-year-old girl

A court in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district on Wednesday convicted a man for raping a 14-year-old girl and sentenced him to 10 years in prison.

Special judge of POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) court Mumtaz Ali also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on Shobi alias Shoaib. In case of non-payment of fine, the convict will have to undergo a further sentence of six months, government counsel Sanjay Chouhan said.

Elaborating on the case, Chouhan said Shoaib raped the girl on November 19, 2020 in Shamli.

The trial was completed in 57 days, he said.

