Polish PM says he will discuss CO2 price freeze during visit to France

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 26-08-2022 00:06 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 00:06 IST
Polish PM says he will discuss CO2 price freeze during visit to France
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki will propose freezing the price of the European Union's carbon emissions permits during his visit to France next week.

"The war in Ukraine is destabilizing Europe, I want to propose to President Macron to bring the price of carbon emissions to 25-30 euros per tonne, an acceptable level," Morawiecki told public television late on Thursday.

