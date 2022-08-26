Two injured in 'Israeli aerial aggression' over Hama's countryside - Syrian state media
Two civilians were injured after Syrian air defences intercepted what it said was an Israeli "aerial aggression" targeting the cities of Hama and Tartus, state media reported on Thursday.
The raid also led to material damage and fires breaking out in several areas, they added.
