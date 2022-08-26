Left Menu

Turkish singer Gulsen arrested after religious schools quip -media

Turkish pop star Gulsen was arrested on Thursday after an Istanbul prosecutor opened an investigation into charges of "inciting people to hatred and hostility" after a remark she made on stage about religious schools, local media reported.

Reuters | Updated: 26-08-2022 00:39 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 00:39 IST
Turkish singer Gulsen arrested after religious schools quip -media

Turkish pop star Gulsen was arrested on Thursday after an Istanbul prosecutor opened an investigation into charges of "inciting people to hatred and hostility" after a remark she made on stage about religious schools, local media reported. The singer-songwriter, whose full name is Gulsen Bayraktar Cobanoglu, said on Twitter she had made a joke with colleagues during an April performance and apologised to anyone offended, adding her words were seized upon by some to polarise society.

Hurriyet newspaper and other media reported the Istanbul chief prosecutor's office launched the probe, and that the education ministry condemned the comments and opened its own legal process. DHA news agency reported Gulsen gave a statement to Istanbul police, was transferred to a court and later arrested.

The number of Imam Hatip religious schools have risen sharply under President Tayyip Erdogan, whose ruling AK Party is rooted in political Islam and who has overturned decades-old restrictions on religion in the country, irking secularists. Critics say he has bent the courts to his will to crack down on dissent and free expression, charges the government denies.

The state-run Diyanet organisation, or Religious Affairs Directorate, has seen its budget and public influence grow in recent years, prompting charges that Erdogan is using religion to boost his ratings ahead of tight elections set for next year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

 Global
2
Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

 United Kingdom
3
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Japan to waive pre-departure COVID tests for vaccinated travellers and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
4
Microsoft discovers post-compromise trick used by NOBELIUM to authenticate as anyone

Microsoft discovers post-compromise trick used by NOBELIUM to authenticate a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022