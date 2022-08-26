Left Menu

Fire breaks out at Noida factory

PTI | Noida | Updated: 26-08-2022 01:01 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 00:59 IST
Fire breaks out at Noida factory
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A fire broke out at a factory in Noida on Thursday night following which fire tenders were rushed to the spot, officials said.

The factory is located in Sector 80, under Phase 2 police station, they said. ''Efforts were on to douse the fire. Local police along with fire fighters are at the spot,'' a police official said around 12 am.

Details of loss to property were yet to be assessed while there was no immediate report of any casualty, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

