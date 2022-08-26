Govt activates Enhanced Taskforce Green in response to flooding

The Government has activated Enhanced Taskforce Green (ETFG) in response to flooding in the Nelson, Tasman and Marlborough districts.

"Enhanced Task Force Green funding builds on this Governments commitment to support those impacted by this event both now and in the future" Acting Minister for Social Development and Employment, Priyanca Radhakrishnan said.

"The recent flooding has been a significant and adverse event damaging farms, homes, roads and bridges. The ETFG programme provides unskilled and semi-skilled workers to help farmers and growers complete clean-up work on their properties. This may include clearing debris, clearing fencelines and repairing buildings and waterways. It also provides support to enable public assets such as community halls and gardens, playgrounds and public spaces to be returned to the same condition they were prior to the event"

"Across the affected areas, damage assessments are being carried out. The Ministry of Social Development will work with agencies to make sure Enhanced Task Force Green assistance is provided as soon as possible to farmers and growers in need of this support," Priyanca Radhakrishnan said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)