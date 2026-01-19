DS Group appoints Subrat Chakravarty as CHRO

Dharampal Satyapal Group, a leading FMCG conglomerate and multi-business corporation, on Monday announced the appointment of Subrat Chakravarty as CHRO, Corporate.

He will spearhead the Human Resource Department of Dharampal Satyapal Group (DS Group) and lead the people and process transformation agenda.

Chakravarty brings over three decades of experience across leading global organisations. ''It is an exciting time for us, and our teams are geared up for a successful phase ahead as we strengthen our position as one of India's leading FMCG conglomerates.

''Chakravarty's proven track record in leading large-scale HR transformations and his strategic approach to talent management will be invaluable as we continue to build a world-class organisation focused on sustainable growth and excellence,'' said Anshu Dewan, Senior Vice President, Corporate Strategy and Business Development, DS Group.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)