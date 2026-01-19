Left Menu

DS Group appoints Subrat Chakravarty as CHRO

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2026 22:34 IST | Created: 19-01-2026 22:34 IST
DS Group appoints Subrat Chakravarty as CHRO
  • Country:
  • India

Dharampal Satyapal Group, a leading FMCG conglomerate and multi-business corporation, on Monday announced the appointment of Subrat Chakravarty as CHRO, Corporate.

He will spearhead the Human Resource Department of Dharampal Satyapal Group (DS Group) and lead the people and process transformation agenda.

Chakravarty brings over three decades of experience across leading global organisations. ''It is an exciting time for us, and our teams are geared up for a successful phase ahead as we strengthen our position as one of India's leading FMCG conglomerates.

''Chakravarty's proven track record in leading large-scale HR transformations and his strategic approach to talent management will be invaluable as we continue to build a world-class organisation focused on sustainable growth and excellence,'' said Anshu Dewan, Senior Vice President, Corporate Strategy and Business Development, DS Group.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sheinbaum reassures Mexico after US military movements spark concern

Sheinbaum reassures Mexico after US military movements spark concern

 Global
2
UPDATE 3-Bulgarian President Radev resigns amid speculation he will form his own party

UPDATE 3-Bulgarian President Radev resigns amid speculation he will form his...

 Global
3
Syrian president, Trump discuss developments in Syria in phone call

Syrian president, Trump discuss developments in Syria in phone call

 Egypt
4
UK plans overhaul of its antitrust regime to drive growth

UK plans overhaul of its antitrust regime to drive growth

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could close Africa’s deadly diagnosis gap for diabetes and sickle cell disease if deployed equitably

Generative AI’s biggest risk may be that no one can fully explain it

AI tools in education linked to rising technostress among teachers

Healthcare’s new gatekeeper is AI and the risks are just emerging

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026