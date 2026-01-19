Left Menu

Several suspects detained in connected with attack on U'khand Cong MLA's son

PTI | Rudraprayag | Updated: 19-01-2026 22:36 IST | Created: 19-01-2026 22:36 IST
Several suspects have been detained in connection with attack on Uttarakhand Congress MLA Tilak Raj Behar's son, police here said on Monday.

While a formal complaint is yet to be received, the police has started investigating the matter on the basis of the victim's verbal statements and available facts, they said.

The police said that the investigation is ongoing and they have received several important clues about the attackers.

Senior Superintendent of Police Manikant Mishra said that considering the seriousness of the incident, several special police teams have been formed, which are continuously searching for the attackers.

According to the police, several suspected individuals have been taken into custody for questioning as part of the investigation.

The Congress MLA's son, Saurabh Raj Behar, a councilor of the Rudrapur Municipal Corporation, was attacked by three masked assailants with sticks and rods in the Awas Vikas area on Sunday evening as he was leaving his house to go to the police station.

The attackers fled the scene after the attack.

Saurabh was immediately admitted to the hospital in serious condition and he has been kept in the ICU due to his critical condition.

SSP Mishra said that the footage from CCTV cameras installed at and around the crime scene is also being examined to identify the accused.

He said that the entire incident will be revealed soon and strict action will be taken against the culprits.

