Left Menu

Motorcyclist dies after being hit by van in north Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2022 15:20 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 15:18 IST
Motorcyclist dies after being hit by van in north Delhi
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 24-year-old helper-cum-cook at a five star hotel died when he was hit by a pickup van after he slipped while trying to save a dog in north Delhi's Wazirabad area, police said on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Rahul, a resident of Biharipur, they said.

Police said they received information around 11.29 pm on Thursday about a motorcyclist found in an injured condition on Pusta Road.

People at the spot said that the victim slipped while trying to save a street dog, they said.

The man was then hit by a passing pickup van. He received injuries on his head and succumbed at the spot, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

A crime team visited the spot was analysing CCTV cameras installed there, he said, adding a case under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at Wazirabad police station.

The man died due to a head injury and no helmet was found at the spot, police said, adding the investigation is underway.

The deceased was unmarried and worked as a helper-cum-cook in Leela Hotel near Karkardooma Court for the past one year. His father works in the kitchen of Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital hospital here, the police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

 Global
2
Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

 United Kingdom
3
Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints chief for customer experience with 2k-strong team

Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints chief for customer experience with 2k-strong te...

 India
4
Microsoft discovers post-compromise trick used by NOBELIUM to authenticate as anyone

Microsoft discovers post-compromise trick used by NOBELIUM to authenticate a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022