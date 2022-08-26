Maha: Girl's body found stuffed in bag on highway in Palghar

The body of a 16-year-old girl was found stuffed in a bag on the side of a highway in Vasai of Maharashtra's Palghar district on Friday.

The body was found in the bushes near Naigaon bridge on the side of Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway around 2 pm, an official from MBVV police said.

A passerby noticed the bag and alerted the Valiv police, following which a team rushed to the scene, he said.

The body bore multiple stab wounds and has been sent for post-mortem to a government hospital in Vasai, the official said.

A case under section 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code has been registered, he said.

The police suspect that the victim was from neighbouring Mumbai and was killed and dumped on the highway, the official said.

