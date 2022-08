BRIEF-Hong Kong FRC: To Support Cross-border Audit Collaboration

HONG KONG FINANCIAL REPORTING COUNCIL (FRC) * NOTED THE AGREEMENT ON CROSS-BORDER COLLABORATION ON AUDIT REGULATION BETWEEN U.S. AND CHINA

* WILL RENDER ALL NECESSARY ASSISTANCE AND MAKE APPROPRIATE ARRANGEMENTS WITHIN ITS REGULATORY REMIT AND POWERS TO SUPPORT MUTUAL CROSS-BORDER COLLABORATION * IT HAS A REGULATORY INTEREST IN THE CONDUCT OF CROSS-BORDER INSPECTIONS OF REGULATEES Source text https://www.frc.org.hk/en-us/news-events/news/news-article?folder=Press%20Statement_CSRC_PCAOB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)