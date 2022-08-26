Left Menu

SIA files chargesheet against accused in terror-funding case

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 26-08-2022 19:58 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 19:58 IST
SIA files chargesheet against accused in terror-funding case
  • Country:
  • India

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Friday filed a chargesheet in a special court here against an accused in a case related to terror funding, an official said.

Hammad Farooq, a resident of Nowshera locality in Srinagar, had developed links with terrorists through social media and received funds through hawala using bank channels from Saudia Arabia and Oman, a spokesperson of the SIA said.

He said the chargesheet against Farooq was filed before the court of special judge designated under the NIA Act.

The spokesperson said a case under relevant sections of law was lodged at police station CIK (SIA) Kashmir last year following some credible inputs about hawala money being pumped in from the Gulf countries.

''The investigation conducted has revealed that Farooq had developed links with terrorists through social media and in pursuance to a criminal conspiracy hatched with the terrorists, he received funds through hawala using bank channels maintained by him at ICICI Bank, Branch Macleodganj, Himachal Pradesh, from Saudia Arabia and Oman,” he said.

The spokesperson said it also surfaced that after receiving funds through hawala, the accused distributed the same among active terrorists and close relatives of the killed terrorists.

The SIA said the terrorists from across the border by using the cyber space are motivating the youth of Kashmir to receive and raise funds through their accounts to support terrorists and other subversive activities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

 Global
2
Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

 United Kingdom
3
Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints chief for customer experience with 2k-strong team

Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints chief for customer experience with 2k-strong te...

 India
4
Microsoft discovers post-compromise trick used by NOBELIUM to authenticate as anyone

Microsoft discovers post-compromise trick used by NOBELIUM to authenticate a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022