Falling trend in all categories of tea barring CTC

Barring CTC leaf a falling trend in demand for all other categories of teas was marked during recent sale which was held on August 24 and 25, a Kolkata Tea Traders Association official said here.

Orthodox, Darjeeling and dust teas suffered a fall in demand, whereas CTC leaf claimed a rise in it during Sale-34, he said on Thursday.

A total of 12,05,934 kg of orthodox leaf was sold at a reduced average price of Rs 336.63 per kg during recent sale as compared to 13,54,064 kg which was sold at an average price of Rs 346.32 per kg during the previous auction.

Similarly, 42,382 kg of Darjeeling leaf was sold at a reduced average price of Rs 350.02 as compared to the last session's 42,437 kg which was sold at an average price of Rs 369.27 per kg.

Demand for dust teas also reduced to 7,59,961 kg and average price level dropped to Rs 245.12 per kg during current auction. The respective figures was 8,11,150 kg and Rs 252.51 per kg during Sale-33.

On the contrary, CTC leaf witnessed an uptrend in demand from 17,84,135 kg to 18,65,178 kg. The average price level also increased to Rs 245.80 from Rs 240.53 per kg during this session.

A total of 146 buyers purchased CTC leaf in Sale-34, whereas 153 buyers operated during Sale-33, the official said.

In case of Orthodox, Darjeeling and dust teas the number of buyers was 145, 78 and 74 respectively, he added. During Sale-33, 118 buyers purchased Orthodox leaf, 74 purchased Darjeeling leaf and 81 consumed dust teas.

