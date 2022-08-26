Left Menu

Gorakhpur riots: SC dismisses plea challenging denial of sanction to prosecute UP CM Yogi Adityanath

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2022 20:57 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 20:53 IST
Gorakhpur riots: SC dismisses plea challenging denial of sanction to prosecute UP CM Yogi Adityanath
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a plea challenging denial of sanction to prosecute Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in a case pertaining to the alleged hate speech in 2007.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana noted that a closure report has already been filed by the investigating agency, ''Having heard the parties and considered the material placed on record, we are in agreement with Senior counsel appearing for the respondent that the subsequent events have rendered the present appeal into a purely academic exercise,'' the bench also comprising Justices Hima Kohli and C T Ravikumar said.

The top court said it appears from the record that the forensic report of the CD which forms the basis of the prosecution was found to be tampered with and edited.

The apex court said that in the instant case, a short affidavit was filed wherein it is stated that the investigation was closed. ''This position is not disputed by the appellants. Thus, as of now, the position that emerges is that the investigation has culminated in a closure / refer report. ''In the aforesaid circumstances, we do not think it necessary to go into the contentions raised by both sides on the issue of denial of sanction for prosecution and the legal pleas sought to be raised in relation to the said issue. However, we think it appropriate that the legal questions on the issue of sanction be left open to be considered in an appropriate case,'' the bench said.

In its verdict delivered in February 2018, the high court had said it has not found any procedural error either in the conduct of an investigation or in the decision-making process of refusal to grant sanction to prosecute.

An FIR was lodged at a police station in Gorakhpur against Adityanath, then a Member of Parliament, and several others on alleged charges of promoting enmity between two groups.

It was alleged that several incidents of violence were reported in Gorakhpur on that day after an alleged hate speech by Adityanath.PTI PKS RKS RKS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

 Global
2
Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

 United Kingdom
3
Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints chief for customer experience with 2k-strong team

Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints chief for customer experience with 2k-strong te...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Novartis to spin off generics business Sandoz next year; WHO reports 21% decline in monkeypox cases globally and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis to spin off generics business Sandoz next year...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022