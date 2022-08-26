Left Menu

Gujarat: BSF seize Pak fishing boat, nothing suspicious found onboard

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 26-08-2022 20:59 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 20:57 IST
Gujarat: BSF seize Pak fishing boat, nothing suspicious found onboard
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday seized a Pakistani fishing boat from a creek area close to the international border in Gujarat's Kutch district, an official said.

Primary investigation has revealed the engine-fitted boat got washed away into Indian territory from the Pakistani side after it got de-anchored due to rising water levels and strong winds in Harami Nala creek area, a BSF release said.

Nothing suspicious was recovered from the boat, which had fishing nets, ice box and equipment, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

 Global
2
Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

 United Kingdom
3
Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints chief for customer experience with 2k-strong team

Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints chief for customer experience with 2k-strong te...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Novartis to spin off generics business Sandoz next year; WHO reports 21% decline in monkeypox cases globally and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis to spin off generics business Sandoz next year...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022