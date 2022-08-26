Left Menu

HC seeks status report from CBI on criminal cases against MPs, MLAs

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 26-08-2022 22:04 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 22:04 IST
HC seeks status report from CBI on criminal cases against MPs, MLAs
The Jharkhand High Court on Friday sought to know from the CBI the status of criminal cases pending against MPs and MLAs of the state.

The court directed the central agency to file an affidavit in the matter in one week, and furnish a status report on the cases pending against lawmakers.

A bench of Chief Justice Ravi Ranjan and Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad were hearing a public interest litigation.

The petition was filed by non-profit Jharkhand Against Corruption, seeking speedy disposal of cases pending against lawmakers.

The government had earlier filed a status report stating that 76 criminal cases were pending against legislators in the state.

The state counsel had stated that 14 cases have been disposed of, of which the accused have been acquitted in four cases.

