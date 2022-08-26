Left Menu

Complete Talcher urea plant on time: Union minister to officials

Updated: 26-08-2022 22:19 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 22:17 IST
Union minister Bhagwanth Khuba on Friday asked officials of the Talcher Fertilisers Ltd (TFL) to ensure timely completion of the project.

Khuba, Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers, reviewed the status of TFL during his two-day visit to Odisha.

The Centre has set a target to produce urea from TFL by September 2024.

''A detailed root cause analysis, corrective and committed action plan is being formulated to expedite the project, which will mark several steps towards 'Atma Nirbharta' (self-reliance) in fertilisers,'' he said.

He met the contractors and sub-contractors engaged for the construction, and discussed with them the progress of the work.

Khuba also visited the plant site to review the construction status of each unit. Later, the minister inspected the railway corridor, raw-water pipeline corridor and in-take well pump house facility at Brahmani river.

