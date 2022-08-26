Jahangirpuri violence: Delhi Court lists matter for September 23 for argument on framing of charges

A Rohini Court on Friday listed the Jahangirpuri violence case for argument on the point of framing of charges. The matter has been listed for hearing on September 23. The case is connected with the violence that took place on April 16 during a procession on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

Additional Sessions Judge Smita Garg on Friday listed the matter for argument on framing of charges after the case was assigned to her by a District and Sessions court. The accused persons were produced through video conferencing from the jail.

An accused Neeraj filed a bail application through Advocate Mukesh Kadyan. The application is likely to be heard tomorrow. The Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) had on August 17 committed the case to the Sessions Court after cognizance and other legal formalities.

CMM on July 28 had taken cognizance of the charge sheet filed by Delhi Police in the Jahangirpuri violence case. After taking cognizance, the court issued production warrants. The Delhi Police Crime Branch on July 14 had filed a charge sheet and named 37 persons arrested and 8 absconded accused in the case. Besides them, two juveniles were also mentioned in the chargesheet.

The Delhi Police invoked Section 307 (attempt to murder), Section 120 B (criminal conspiracy), Section 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), Section 186 IPC (voluntarily obstructs any public servant in the discharge of his public functions), Section 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), Section 332 (Voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), Section 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), Section 436 (Mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house), Section 147 (Punishment for rioting), Section 148 (Rioting, armed with a deadly weapon), Section 149 (Every member of unlawful assembly guilty of the offence committed in prosecution of common object), and Section 427 (Mischief causing damage) of the Indian Penal Code(IPC) and under various provisions of Arms Act. Mohammad Ansar and Tabrez Ansari were named as the main conspirators, as per sources.

According to sources, Tabrez was the person who had posed as a member of the Aman Committee formed after the Jahangirpuri violence and was also seen attending peace meetings with senior police officers. The third main conspirator behind the said riots was Ishrafil.

Apart from this, the chargesheet named three persons who were declared proclaimed offenders by the court and were absconding. Non-bailable warrants had also been issued against some absconders. Two other accused were arrested after the filling of the charge sheet. The charge sheet had revealed that the accused people had planned in advance on April 10 to incite violence on April 16, on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

The sources said that as part of the planning, bricks and bottles were stashed on some rooftops. Some swords and pistols, a total of 15, that was used in the riots were also seized from the arrested persons. Police made claims on the basis of more than 2,300 CCTV and mobile recorded footage of the violence along with WhatsApp chats and call detail records. (ANI)

