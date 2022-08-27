Suspected cattle smugglers try to run over forest guards chasing them in Maha; six held
Six suspected cattle smugglers were arrested for allegedly trying to run over forest department personnel chasing them in a vehicle in Maharashtras Palghar district, police said. The incident occurred in the early hours of Thursday when forest guards were checking vehicles at Khandeshwari Naka at Wada in the Palghar district, a senior police officer said on Friday.
Six suspected cattle smugglers were arrested for allegedly trying to run over forest department personnel chasing them in a vehicle in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said. The incident occurred in the early hours of Thursday when forest guards were checking vehicles at Khandeshwari Naka at Wada in the Palghar district, a senior police officer said on Friday. While the checking was underway, they spotted a pick-up van speeding away and started chasing it, he said. During the chase, the van driver dashed his vehicle twice against the official jeep of the forest department in a bid to cause it to topple. After some distance, the forest personnel with the help of police overpowered the six men in the van. Two vehicles of the forest department were damaged, the police officer said. Forest officials found five buffaloes and a cow being transported in the van and their condition was bad.
The accused were booked on the charges of attempt to murder, preventing a government servant from discharging his duty under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, the officer said.
