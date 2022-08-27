Left Menu

1 killed, another injured in firing incident in Delhi

One person was killed and another suffered injuries in a firing incident at Raju Park in Delhi's Neb Sarai area on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2022 12:50 IST | Created: 27-08-2022 12:50 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
One person was killed and another suffered injuries in a firing incident at Raju Park in Delhi's Neb Sarai area on Friday. Delhi Police received a PCR call at 8 pm on Friday regarding a firing incident in Devli, near Raju Park and the Ankit Dairy in Neb Sarai. The police reached the spot and found two people in injured condition. Both of them were taken to the AIIMS hospital.

One of them, namely Kapil Panwar from Devli, was declared brought dead in the hospital, as a result of several gunshot injuries on the upper part of his body, the police said. Another person, namely Pramod (24-year-old), is a resident of Sangam Vihar. He was injured by three gunshots in his right leg. His statement was also recorded by the police.

Pramod said he along with Kapil was sitting in the car of the deceased. Suddenly, a person came and opened fire on Kapil, which also ended up injuring him. Based on Pramod's statement, Delhi Police registered FIR in the Neb Sarai Police Station. The case was registered under sections 302 and 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act.

The Police have also involved several investigation teams to verify the suspects and the rivals of the deceased. Several people have been interrogated in relation to this case. Further, an investigation of the case is underway, the police informed.

The body of the deceased has been preserved in AIIMS Hospital. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

